Madison mayor supports extended 'Safer at Home' order

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says she thanks Gov. Evers for his "strong stance" against the coronavirus after the governor extended the 'Safer at Home' order to May 26.

In a statement on Thursday, Mayor Rhodes-Conway said that Madison and the state of Wisconsin must continue to take extra precautions until a vaccine is produced for the coronavirus, which is expected to be released to the public sometime next winter.

"Even if the summer results in a decrease in the levels of illness, the CDC is predicting that a vaccine will not be available for a year or more. Future waves of illness will happen if we do not continue to take a science and evidence based response to this illness," according to Rhodes-Conway.

The mayor called for more testing capacity, PPE supplies, and the ability to quarantine more patients to halt the spread of COVID-19 - all measures Gov. Tony Evers also called for during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, there are 350 confirmed cases in Dane County and 16 deaths related to the virus, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Over 6,700 tests have been administered so far.

