Madison mayor unveils bus rapid-transit plan for city

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway unveiled a new bus rapid-transit plan for the city Wednesday.

In the map above, the blue line shows Phase One of the plan, and the red line here shows future rapid transit route phases.

At the unveiling, Rhodes-Conway said that a new rapid-transit system that will include larger all-electric buses, dedicated bus lanes, modern platforms and prepaid ticket stations.

One of the goals of this system revamp is getting ahead of an expected population boom.

"By the year 2050, we are projecting in Dane County, that there will be an additional 85,000 new jobs, 100,000 new residents and an additional 800,000 new trips on our roads,” Rhodes-Conway said.

According to information from the city of Madison’s website, capital costs for the "Metro Forward" plan are expected to be around $200 million, with half the cost covered by federal grants.

