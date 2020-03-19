Madison mayor urges public to stop hoarding

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is urging people to stop hoarding supplies.

Rhodes-Conway and Metcalfe's Market President Tim Metcalfe held a public service announcement Thursday, encouraging people to think of others while they shop.

"Don't be buying a months worth of supplies," Rhodes-Conway said. "Make sure you are leaving a little bit on the shelf for your neighbors and particularly folks who are more vulnerable than you are."

Metcalfe stressed that the company is doing several things to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, including receiving shipments daily to restock the shelves.

On Wednesday, Metcalfe told NBC15 he is asking the public to respect a "courtesy hour" -- a one-hour shopping time for high-risk customers, as well as first responders and healthcare workers. That reserved hour is 7-8 a.m. every morning at Hilldale, and 8-9 a.m. at the West Towne location.

Metcalfe said, "We kindly request that our shoppers reserve our first hour of service each day for those who are at a higher risk of severe illness by COVID-19, healthcare professionals and first responders. We appreciate your consideration of these most vulnerable and vital members of our communities."

Metcalfe's has also shut down self-serve areas, such as the hot food bar, at the stores as a precaution.