Madison meth dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Madison man will be spending five years in a federal prison after he was convicted for selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Jermaine Stamps was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison. His prison sentence is followed by four years of supervised release.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in October.

Detectives said in June and July 2019, Stamps gave meth to an undercover officer on five occasions. After searching his apartment, they found 64 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded gun, and $1,079.

Detectives said Stamps admitted to being a narcotics dealer for five years and had recently began selling meth.

