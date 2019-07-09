Madison mother and daughter cooking up catering biz

One Madison mom was being asked to cook for so many of her children's friends that she asked: where is your momma at?

Little did she know it would develop into a business. ‘Melly Mell's’ was once a restaurant that the owner Carmel Jackson started with her dad.

After his death and her battle with cancer, it closed. But now her catering business is back on the rise thanks to help from her daughter.

“I’m grateful for my mom. I just feel that If I wasn’t with her, I’d be very lost,” said Mell's Daughter, Cierra Jackson.

Next stop is the Madison Public Market. They hope to be one of the vendor’s chosen.