Madison mural pays tribute to Tony Robinson: "Art is louder than words"

It’s Day Ten of protests in Madison, and demonstrators continue to bring injustice to the forefront using their voices. But others have been speaking through art.

The mural honoring Tony Robinson (Source: Brittney Ermon/WMTV)

Three local artists spent countless hours over the last four days, turning a sheet of plywood into a work of art.

“Every stroke is every word. And every word comes together in one photo,” said Alana Caire, who worked on the mural.

"We chose this spot it was huge. We were like 'go big or go home,'” said her sister, Amirah Caire.

The purpose was to pay tribute to Tony Robinson, an unarmed man fatally shot by police in 2015.

“I wanted to tell the world how I felt and how Tony’s death made me feel, and every black man's death that is wrongfully taken,” said Danielle Mielke, who also worked on the project.

It was an explosion of color meant to draw people in, stopping them in their tracks as they walk by.

“We wanted to be a part of this with everything that was going on, and we needed our voice and we needed it to speak with our art as well,” said Amirah.

The mural is a backdrop to now-daily protests, and the artists say if these walls could talk, they'd speak volumes.

“Art is louder than words. It sticks. It can stay forever,” Amirah said.

Tony Robinson's grandmother also caught a glimpse of the art for the first time today.

If you want to see the mural, it's on the corner of State and Lake on the university bookstore.

