Madison murder suspect to undergo competency evaluation

The Madison man charged in the death of his sister on Christmas Eve will now undergo a competency evaluation.

Joseph Green was in Dane County court Thursday morning. He's accused of shooting and killing his sister Sheila Green in Madison. Police said they found 15 entry and exit gunshot wounds on her body.

At his preliminary hearing -- his defense asked for a competency evaluation to be conducted within 30 days. The prosecution and judge agreed.

Green will remain in custody and will be back in court February 10th for a competency hearing.

