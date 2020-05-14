Madison musician goes on Facebook live to keep kids entertained

A musician from Madison is not booking gigs right now because of the pandemic, so he’s taking his performances online!

David Landau is a talented singer and guitarist. He’s also a former first grade teacher who quit that job almost 20 years ago to sing for kids full-time.

“I’m not sure if I ever grew out of the 4-year-old stage, I like chocolate milk,” Landau said with a laugh.

Before the pandemic, he would travel around to schools, libraries, and festivals performing for young children. But with schools closed, landau is now using Facebook to connect with his audience.

“It kind of gives them a little bit of a routine. They like a lot of action, they like a lot of moving around, and a lot of silliness. So, I’m hilarious if you’re four 4 years old,” said Landau. “But then I’m finding out that other ages are watching it and enjoying it as well,”

Everyday weekday at 10 a.m., Landau performs songs live on Facebook to get kids laughing, smiling, and dancing. In the videos, he combines original song materials along with the classics like "Wheels on the Bus". Each video lasts about 15-20 minutes.

“I was really enjoying traveling around and signing for kids in schools and libraries, but I can’t do that anymore, so this literally has forced me to learn all this technology and all this stuff,” he said.

Without any gigs, Landau isn’t bringing in any income.

“Traveling around that was my only income,” he said. “I did it every day of my life, 300 days out of the year I was singing for kids. So, I went form full income to zero income,”

But now parents have stepped up and are offering him “tips” through PayPal and Venmo.

“I got really nice comments from parents saying the kids really liked it. They were laughing the whole time and having a good time,”

You can catch Landau’s performances every weekday at 10 a.m. on his Facebook page “David Landau – Children’s Entertainer”

