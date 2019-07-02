Madison native Wesley Matthews signs with Milwaukee Bucks

NBA veteran and Madison native Wesley Matthews has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN.

Matthews was a standout basketball and soccer star at Madison Memorial High School and graduated in 2005.

He went to Marquette University where he played for the Golden Eagles for four years. He went undrafted but joined the Utah Jazz in 2009. He then went on successful stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks. Matthews most recently played for the Indiana Pacers.

The 32-year-old guard will join a Bucks team that just missed making the NBA Finals in 2019.

Another Wisconsin native, Kevon Looney, is staying with the Golden State Warriors. He signed a 3-year deal worth $15 million dollars according to ESPN. Looney is from Milwaukee and attended Hamilton High School.

Former Badger Frank Kaminsky also signed a 2-year deal with the Phoenix Suns worth $10 million, according to ESPN.