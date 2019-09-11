Madison native wins 'Songland,' OneRepublic performs, records his song

OneRepublic has chosen to perform and record Madison native JT Roach's song after he performed on NBC's "Songland" Wednesday night.

JT Roach

JT Roach pitched and performed his song, "Somebody to Love."

Roach is a 2006 Edgewood High School alum and UW-Madison graduate. He now lives in Los Angeles.

"Songland" looks at the creative process behind songwriting and each episode allows a songwriter the opportunity to have their song recorded by a chart-topping artist.

Season one guest recording artists include Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Macklemore, Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis.

NBC renewed the show for a second season and they are looking for the next hit song. People can apply at

www.songlandcasting.com.

“Pretty incredible to be on the show and sing for Ryan and Zack [of OneRepublic]. You know I’ve listened to their music for years so it was just an incredible experience,” Roach told NBC15's Leigh Mills in an interview at the NBC15 studio Wednesday.

“That’s really the magic of songwriting, is these moments where you have an idea for a song or a starting point of a song, and somebody with experience or with less experience, has an idea that can take it to the next level,” Roach says. “Everyone in the room can feel the energy when that idea happens, you can see how it changes the song.”