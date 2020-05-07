Madison nurse relishes opportunity to be a "helper"

Nurses do so much more than help heal the sick and injured. They comfort, they listen, and they care. For Thy Tran, her road to becoming a nurse at UnityPoint Meriter Hospital in Madison can be traced back to a very joyous, but difficult year of her life.

“My mom died when I was 21, so I had some interactions with nurses in that regard with hospice care,” said Tran. “And I had baby when I was really young, also when I was 21, and that was my own personal experience with nursing up close and it really affirmed my desire to become a nurse,”

Twenty four years ago, she gave birth to her daughter, Myla. Later that same year, Tran’s mother passed away from breast cancer.

Tran says both experiences gave her a new appreciation for the work that nurses do.

“Just how supportive all the nurses were, how smart they seemed to me at the time. It was the warmth and compassion and caring all rolled into one and, including their knowledge- base, I really wanted to be one of them,”

Tran says she had an idea that she wanted to be a nurse even at 16 years old. She worked at a hospital one summer and really enjoyed the atmosphere.

“I always have loved hospitals. I love the organization of it, the pacing of it,” Tran said. “I know it’s an odd thing to say because I know a lot of people are afraid of hospitals, but I had the opposite reaction,”

Tran has been working as a registered nurse for the past 13 years. She works mainly in the labor and delivery unit helping mothers bring life into the world.

"Watching that first look a mom has with a baby is like magic. And watching the dad bond with the baby and the mom and just the three of them together is the best part of my day, week, month, it never gets old for me,"

“I love my job, it’s really great to be a helper to quote Mr. rogers,” Tran said with a laugh. It’s a job she knows her mom would love to see her do.

“I think she would really love the fact that her daughter is a nurse and doing good work in the world in her mind,” said Tran. “I think my mom would be proud of me,”

