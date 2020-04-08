Madison organizers launch virtual concerts during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Frank Productions and the alt-weekly Isthmus are teaming up to broadcast virtual concerts to residents during the pandemic.
According to the organizers' Facebook pages, the series kicks off with Meklsey Miles at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The organizers encourage viewers to donate to the musicians.
You can watch the concerts via Isthmus, The Sylvee, Orpheum Madison, Majestic Madison and High Noon Saloon Facebook pages.
This comes after Madison's major venues closed during the pandemic, and the Isthmus ceased printing weekly issues.
The schedule:
Wed, 4/8 | Kelsey Miles
Fri, 4/10 | Eric De Los Santos (Marimba Hits + Deep Cuts)
Mon, 4/13 | Pupy Costello
Wed, 4/15 | Reyna
Fri, 4/17 | Alex Genova of Fireside Collective
Mon, 4/20 | Jon Wayne & The Pain
Wed, 4/22 | Dave & Andy of The Gomers (Stones Tribute)
Fri, 4/24 | Lucien Parker
Mon, 4/27 | Corey Mathew Hart
Wed, 4/29 | Brandon Beebe (Prince Tribute)
Fri, 5/1 | Xavier Lynn
Mon, 5/4 | Bryan Drewyor
Click here to check out the full schedule for the virtual concerts.