Madison organizers launch virtual concerts during pandemic

Frank Productions and the alt-weekly Isthmus are teaming up to broadcast virtual concerts to residents during the pandemic.

According to the organizers' Facebook pages, the series kicks off with Meklsey Miles at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The organizers encourage viewers to donate to the musicians.

You can watch the concerts via Isthmus, The Sylvee, Orpheum Madison, Majestic Madison and High Noon Saloon Facebook pages.

This comes after Madison's major venues closed during the pandemic, and the Isthmus ceased printing weekly issues.

The schedule:

Wed, 4/8 | Kelsey Miles

Fri, 4/10 | Eric De Los Santos (Marimba Hits + Deep Cuts)

Mon, 4/13 | Pupy Costello

Wed, 4/15 | Reyna

Fri, 4/17 | Alex Genova of Fireside Collective

Mon, 4/20 | Jon Wayne & The Pain

Wed, 4/22 | Dave & Andy of The Gomers (Stones Tribute)

Fri, 4/24 | Lucien Parker

Mon, 4/27 | Corey Mathew Hart

Wed, 4/29 | Brandon Beebe (Prince Tribute)

Fri, 5/1 | Xavier Lynn

Mon, 5/4 | Bryan Drewyor

Click here to check out the full schedule for the virtual concerts.