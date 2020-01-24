Madison paramedic slapped by man after building evacuation, police say

A Madison man is behind bars after he reportedly slapped a paramedic across the face

It happened after a building where he lives was evacuated after someone pulled the fire alarm, says police.

Firefighters and private security guards say Michael W. Hatch was acting in a wild manner and was aggressive towards several people. They said the 21-year-old then slapped a Madison Fire Department paramedic. Police say Hatch had been drinking.

Officers say when they arrived, Hatch was kicking and talking incoherently. He was then taken to a hospital before he was taken to jail for battery to a firefighter, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, and two counts of attempted battery.

