Madison plow driver alerts police to armed student at Memorial High School, police say

Updated: Thu 1:49 PM, Jan 23, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- An attentive plow driver stopped an armed student from entering Memorial High School with a kitchen knife, says Madison police

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the driver called 911 around 9:20 a.m. Thursday after seeing the teen walking with the kitchen knife near the high school. The driver then said he saw the teen try to hide the knife in his sleeve after he realized the plow driver saw him.

DeSpain said the information was given to Memorial’s School Resource Officer who worked with school staff to stop the teen and arrest him.

The Memorial High School student was taken to Juvenile Reception Center. The incident is still being investigated.

 