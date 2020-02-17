Madison plow trucks will be clearing streets for entire snow storm

The Madison Streets Division has 32 plow trucks out on the streets to clear snow and apply salt where needed on the main thoroughfares of the city.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said two additional trucks will be applying sand to hills, curves, and intersections.

“With temperatures hovering around freezing and slightly above, the snow is melting fast and making for wet, sloppy driving conditions,” said Romines.

He is asking drivers to be slow, patient, and alert. Drivers will need extra time on their commutes both Monday evening and Tuesday morning.