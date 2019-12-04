Madison police: Driver abandons stolen Jeep after escaping officers

A stolen Jeep was found abandoned on Madison's West Side after the driver escaped police officers during a traffic stop, said police.

According to Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain, officers tried to stop the stolen Jeep Cherokee on Britta Parkway around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He said the driver reversed into a light pole and sped away.

DeSpain said officers did not chase the Jeep per department policy, but found it abandoned on Wildflower Way, roughly a half-mile away. He said the Jeep was still running, and the passenger door was ajar.