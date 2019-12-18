Madison police: Gun, counterfeit money found in car after downtown crash

Stephen C. Christopher, Jr., was arrested on Dec. 17 after MPD said officers found a gun and fake money in his car. (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Madison police officers found a handgun and several fake $100 bills inside a car Tuesday morning after the driver hit a parked car, said police.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said private security guards called police after they said a 35-year-old man was possibly intoxicated and was involved in a minor crash on the 400 block of Mifflin Street.

Stephen C. Christopher, Jr. was cited for OWI, and arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and uttering a forgery.

 