Madison police, SWAT team respond to report of person with a gun

Multiple Madison Police Dept. officers as well as a SWAT team have responded to a home on the Near East Side following reports of an person with a gun.

Police have taken positions outside a home on E. Wilson St., near S. Ingersoll St. and are trying to contact the individual, however they have not confirmed the person is in there.

A Madison Police spokesperson told NBC15 they know who the individual is.

There have been no reports of shots fired, he added.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.