Madison police: Suspected cocaine dealer off the streets

Madison police said a suspected cocaine dealer was taken into custody on Tuesday morning on Madison's north side.

According to police, 29-year-old Darnell Patterson was arrested in the 500 block of Northport Drive around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers served a search warrant on his apartment and found cash, cell phones, drug packaging and digital scales.

Patterson was arrested for maintaining a drug dwelling, five counts of cocaine delivery, domestic substantial battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

MPD said the Dane County Narcotics Task Force is the lead agency in the investigation. The MPD's Gang Unit and MPD SWAT helped serve the warrant with assistance from members of the North District's Community Police Team.