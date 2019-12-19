Madison police arrest suspected getaway driver in killing of Dodgeville man

The suspected getaway driver in the killing of a 20-year-old Dodgeville man over the weekend has been arrested, the Madison Police Department announced Thursday.

According to its incident report, Brandon Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Dodge Co. Jail on a count of harboring and aiding a felon.

He was arrested in connection with the killing of Gunnar T.G. Holum last Saturday. According to police, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound around 1 p.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Spruce Street.

Officers later arrested Marcus Hamilton, 20, for the shooting, He is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday where his bail was set at $1 million.