Madison police ask for help identifying armed bank robber

Madison police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect after he attempted to rob a bank with a pistol on June 9.

Police say a man entered the US Bank on Cottage Grove around 10:17 a.m. holding what appears to be a pistol and demanding money.

Bank employees complied, and the man threw the cash into a backpack and dashed out.

The suspect is described as a male about 5'8" – 5'10" with a "skinny" build, facial stubble and was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police say anyone with information should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

