Madison police asking Uber for help finding man who shoved passenger

The Madison Police Department is asking Uber for its help tracking down the suspect who attacked one of its drivers and left him laying, unconscious in the street.

According to the police incident report, the driver was shoved by one of his passengers, whom he had just dropped off. He fell backwards and hit his head in the roadway.

A passerby found the driver, whose name was not released, around 11:30 pm. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and E. Doty St. The driver was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told investigators after dropping the man off, he started to drive away slowly. That's when, he says, the passenger started chasing the SUV and struck it. Then, he reportedly opened a rear door saying he needed to get his phone and slammed the door.

According to the report, the driver said when got out to inquire why the man had hit the SUV and then slammed the door, the passenger pushed him, knocking him over.

Investigators have asked the ride-sharing company for the passenger's contact information.