MPD: No foul play suspected in death on city's east side

The Madison Police Department is investigating a death on Madison's east side Tuesday evening.

Dane County Communications tells NBC15 that Madison police officers are investigating what they called a "death investigation" at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Independence Lane.

Officers were called to 4512 East Washington Ave., near a McDonald's, at 4:34 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department. After officers found the body of the victim, suspected no foul play, according to the department.

A medical examiner is on the scene of the death of a 60-year-old man and will conduct an autopsy on Wednesday.

