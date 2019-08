Madison Police tell NBC15 they're investigating a serious injury crash Saturday morning.

An officer says it happened around 1:30 a.m. near East Washington and Blair Street.

The southbound lanes of East Washington are closed at Blount Street as the investigation is underway.

Police could not give details on how many vehicles or people were involved, but do report a "serious injury."

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.