2 shot, including innocent bystander, when gunfire erupts in downtown Madison

At least two people, including an innocent bystander, were injured when shots rang out in downtown Madison late Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

According to its incident report, gunfire erupted around 4:20 p.m. near N. Paterson St. and E. Washington Ave. sending multiple people ducking for cover.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man on foot firing at a car. Shortly afterwards, a vehicle pulled up in front of the City-County Building with an injured person inside. That person was taken to the hospital, while everyone else in the car was detained by police.

Police say neither of the victims' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Its officers and detectives remain at the scene of the shooting and the Violent Crimes Unit has been called into to take the lead.