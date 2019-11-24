Madison police investigate shots fired incident on East side

Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident on E Washington Ave.

Police say on Saturday evening several people were involved in a physical fight.

According to an incident report, a man drew a handgun and fired towards another person.

Everyone involved in the fight left in vehicles with the shooting suspect getting into a red sedan in the front passenger seat.

Police tell NBC15 there are no reported injuries as of early Sunday morning.

Officers did recover one shell casing and have obtained video evidence of the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black man with a 5'8' to 6'1 skinny build. He was wearing a gray hoodie and light colored pants.

