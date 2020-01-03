Madison police investigate string of catalytic converter thefts

Madison police are investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts in the Greater Madison Area.

According to police, the price of certain metals found in catalytic converters has skyrocketed recently, which has resulted in thefts picking up across the country. Suspects are primarily targeting Toyota Prius models 2007-2009.

The Madison Police Department asks anyone with suspect information to contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 6058-255-2345 or to submit a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.