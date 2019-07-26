Madison police investigating overnight robbery

Madison police are investigating a robbery that took place early Friday morning.

According to Madison Police, a 34-year-old man was mugged while walking on Jenifer St., near Brearly St., shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The victim said a man wearing a black mask over the bottom of his face struck him in the head with an open hand. The robber took the victim's wallet and satchel which contained his cell phone, keys and other items.

The victim ran to a friend's home to call police.

He did not see a weapon. The victim did see the suspect getting into the passenger seat of a car that pulled up just after the crime.

The suspect is described as a black American male, between 180 and 190 pounds, wearing a black mask that covered lower part of face.

Police are still investigating.