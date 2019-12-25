Madison police investigating Christmas Eve night shooting

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store that they are describing as an attempted homicide.

According to police, officers responded shortly after 10:00 p.m. to the BP gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Rd. after receiving a call about gunshots in the area. After they arrived, the responding officers found evidence, as well as surveillance footage, that confirmed a shooting had occurred.

Not long after the call came, the shooting victim turned up at a Madison hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound, investigators say. They added that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening and that the victim, whose name was not released, has been treated and released.

Members of MPD's violent crimes unit has been called in and have been in contact with those involved, police added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.