Madison police investigating attempted homicide

The Madison Police Department launched an attempted homicide investigation after a 21-year-old shooting victim arrived at the hospital early Friday morning.

According to MPD's incident report, the man, whose name was not released, had been shot in the back. He reportedly told investigators he was shot in an apartment building on N. Randall Ave.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Investigators believe the man was specifically targeted. No arrests have been made nor have they released any information about a possible suspect.