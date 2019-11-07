Madison police investigating payday loan shop robbery

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating the robbery of an east Madison payday loan shop Thursday evening.

According to police, the suspect went into the Cash Store, at 1111 N. Sherman Ave., around 5:40 p.m. wearing a black ski mask and sunglasses. Employees said he kept his hand in his pocket, indicating that he had a gun, while robbing the store.

He took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the building. Police did not say which way he may have been heading.

Investigators are still trying to locate the suspect. They say he stands five feet tall, with a slender build, and appeared to have been Caucasian. At the time he was wearing a black jacket, tan pants, and dark shoes.

Earlier in the day, four masked men held up the PL$ Check Cashing, on East Washington Ave., forcing an employee to open the store so they could rob it.