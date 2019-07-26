Madison police investigating robbery on Spring Street

Madison Police are investigating an overnight robbery that took place Friday morning.

According to Madison Police, s 20-year-old man was robbed while walking in the 900 block of Spring St. around 1:30 a.m.

The victim said a man grabbed him and demanded he turnover "anything you have." The victim tossed out his wallet and cell phone, and then fled.

The victim was not sure if the mugger had a mask, bandana or some type of cloth over his face.

Detectives are looking to see if this crime and another that took place later on Jenifer St. might be connected.