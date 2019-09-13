Madison police look for man who entered gas station with a gun

Madison police are searching for a man who entered a gas station armed with a gun.

Police say a masked man entered the Citgo gas station at 1423 Northport Drive after 2 p.m. on Thursday, carrying a gun.

Store clerks were in the back of the store stocking shelves when the armed man walked in. The clerks then watched the man walk to the front counter of the store. There were no employees behind the counter, and the man left.

Surveillance video show the man holding a silver handgun, and wearing a black facemask under a gray stocking cap, with a black knee-length coat.