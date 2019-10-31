Madison police looking for West Side bank robbery suspect

The Madison Police Department is looking for the man responsible for robbing a bank on the city's West Side Wednesday night.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said the robbery happened at the Associated Bank on the 6600 block of McKee Road around 6:20 p.m.

DeSpain said a man kept a hand in the pocket of his sweatshirt, as if he might have a weapon. He took off with cash and may have gotten into a gray car with temporary Wisconsin plates.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, roughly 6'2" with an average bill. At the time of the robbery, her was wearing light-colored jeans with multiple rips, with white boxer shorts sticking out above the pants' waistline.