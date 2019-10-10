Madison police looking for motorcyclists driving recklessly on East Washington Ave.

Police are looking for several motorcycle operators who were driving recklessly on East Washington Avenue on Sept. 30.

According to the Madison Police Department, the bikes do not have license plates and witnesses reported they were weaving in and out of traffic, popping wheelies, and making other unsafe maneuvers.

Authorities said they tried to stop the bikers in the past but they would not pull over. Pursuing the bikes would create an even greater danger to the public and violates MPD's standard operating procedures.

Anyone with information on identity of these bikers is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

