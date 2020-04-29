Madison police mental health unit explains how response changes amid COVID-19

Madison police spent more than 4,000 hours of work on incidents involving mental health in the months of January, February and March, according to the latest quarterly report .

The department’s acting police chief, Vic Wahl, said while these hours are slightly down from other quarter reports, it speaks to how much mental health is integrated in officers’ workload.

“It just demonstrates, I think even outside of the context that we are operating in now with COVID, that we spend a lot of time dealing with incidents and calls out in the community that have a nexus to mental health and mental illness,” he said.

Officer Ryan Jennissen works in MPD’s mental health unit and said COVID-19 has changed the way they respond to incidents.

“COVID-19 has added another layer to what was already a challenging and difficult job,” Jennissen said.

Sarah Henrickson, a Journey Mental Health crisis worker embedded with MPD, said they have not seen a spike in the total volume of calls, but there have been changes.

“It just feels like more of a shift in the nature of a lot of the calls that we are getting,” she said.

Both Jennissen and Henrickson said much of their work is done remotely, so being effective behind the scenes is now more important than ever. Henrickson said, while people are still able to get the necessary services they need, the nature in which they get those services is different and not necessarily face to face.

“We are getting a lot of calls on our crisis line of people that are just really struggling with the social isolation, the disconnection from the supports they normally have,” she said.

Jennissen said he makes daily calls and circles back to check in on people they previously have worked to help.

“On a daily basis, just trying to make contact with these folks. Just check in to see how they are doing,” he said.

While how they reach out may change, the mission does not.

“We have really relied more on looking at each call individually and asking questions. Is this person in crisis where we need to physically respond? Or is this something we can handle with a follow-up phone call?” he said.

Jennissen said if anyone believes someone is at serious risk of hurting themselves or others, call 911. If it’s not immediate, people can call the Journey Mental Health crisis line at 608-280-2600.

