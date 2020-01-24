Madison police mourning death of officer

The Madison Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Friday, the department shared a tribute to Officer Nicholas Ryan.

The 39-year-old Ryan died on Wednesday, according to his obituary. The cause of his death has not been released.

A visitation service for Ryan will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., in Madison, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, according to the obituary.

Fellow first responders are expressing their condolences to Madison police officers. The Madison Fire Department retweeted MPD’s post, saying “Our hearts are with our dear friends at @madisonpolice as they mourn the loss of Detective Nicholas Ryan. We extend our deepest sympathies.”

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office posted a black and blue-banded badge onto its Facebook page, along with the message, “our thoughts and prayers are with our partners at the Madison Police Department.”

