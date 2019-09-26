Madison police need help identifying "Sooper Dooper" burglar

The Madison Police Department is asking for people's help to identify a man who broke into business on Commercial Avenue on Sept. 22.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said the burglary happened at Sooper Dooper on the 3200 block of Commercial Avenue at 3 a.m.

DeSpain said rocks were used to shatter glass on the door to enter the building. A laptop computer, a drill, and walkie-talkies were stolen.

Police released surveillance video in hopes a positive identity could be obtained. If you know the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.