Madison police need your help finding missing 55-year-old man

Madison police need your help finding a missing man Thursday.

Police say 55-year-old Ron Ankley disappeared July 15 after staying with family members in Madison.

Ankley is described as being 6'2", 160 pound, with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a white shirt.

Police say there is no reason to believe Ankley is a victim of a crime. But his family says they are concerned for his welfare.

If you know where Ankley might be, you are asked to contact Madison police at (608) 255-2345.

