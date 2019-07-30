Madison police officer credited to saving man's life after severe bleeding, suicide note found

A police officer is being credited with saving a suicidal man's life Monday morning, according to Madison police.

Police say it started on North Baldwin Street around 11 a.m. when a resident reported finding a pair of shorts and a wallet on his back porch. Nearby there was a dried red substance, possibly blood, police say.

Police say the officer wanted to find the owner to check on his welfare, not to just return his property, in case the substance was blood.

The officer arrived at the residence marked on his ID, on North Paterson Street.

A woman there said the man the officer sought did not live there, but she had seen postal carriers attempt to deliver mail to him.

The officer eventually found another possible residence on Fordem Avenue.

The front door was not latched, so the officer entered and found the wallet's owner.

He was bleeding profusely from a deep cut, police say, and he had left a suicide note.

Police say the officer called for paramedics and the patient was taken to a hospital.

Police say the officer will be nominated for a departmental lifesaving award.

