Madison police officer makes TV deput

People in Madison watching Wednesday's episode of Chicago Med might have seen a familiar face.

Nick Cleary spends most of his time as a Madison police officer on the west side.

About a month ago, the NBC show Chicago Med wanted real SWAT officers for an episode. Cleary sent in his application on a whim, and to his surprise, he got the part.

Cleary spent a full day on set in March, putting some real SWAT training to good use.

"I had no idea that even a simple scene like that would have literally hundreds of people, even when it comes to extras, people playing other cops, advisers, camera people. It was really impressive to even see how many people are involved in such a small little scene," he remembered.

Cleary said he should be easy to recognize - he is the shortest SWAT team member in the episode.

"Even some of the people I work with at work, in the neighborhoods, they were all talking about how they wanted to have a watch party, so it'll be kind of cool. I think being able to see myself on TV will be a little surreal but it'll be a cool experience," Cleary said.

Cleary's episode aired at 7 p.m. on April 15.