Madison police release footage of response to hit-and-run that led to protests

The Madison Police Department has released two videos from a hit-and-run incident over the weekend that sent one woman to the hospital and led to protests over the department's response later that night.

Protesters were demonstrating against the use of pepper spray against the crowd who were gathered around hit-and-run victim, whose name has not been released. MPD's incident reports have stated the officers were trying to create space around the woman for the paramedics to treat her.

Many have questioned the promptness of the department's response, with some saying it took as much as 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. Prior to releasing the video, MPD laid out a timeline that indicated that the woman was struck at 2:25 a.m. and was being transported by 2:39 a.m.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has called for full transparency in the Madison Police Department's investigation and for police to release video from the event.

MPD says they have identified a person of interest in the hit-and-run and they are still investigating.

OFFICERS ARRIVE

According to the police department, one of the videos shows the first officers' response to the scene, near the University Ave. and Frances Ave. intersection, around 2:30 p.m.

Starting while the cruiser is parked behind another officers, the clip, which is less than two minutes long, shows the officers getting the call and follows both vehicles from when they departed through their arrival at the crowded scene, while they were trying to locate the victim.

The Madison Police Dept. described the video as showing:



Madison Police Officers arrived on scene quickly and began immediately trying to clear a path for an ambulance. Below is a link to squad video from the officers who first arrived on scene. They can be heard assessing the crowd, attempting to locate the victim, and then trying to clear a pathway for a responding ambulance.

A BIRD'S EYE VIEW

The second - much longer - video provides a split-screen look at the scene of the hit-and-run from right after it happened through when the victim had been taken to the hospital and officers began their investigation, according to police.

At the beginning of the 15-plus minute, synchronized clips, the large crowd, estimated to be more than 100 people are seen gathered near Wando's. Approximately two minutes into the video, an MPD cruiser cuts through the crowd and stops. Shortly thereafter, the victim is carried across the street and the officers are seen trying to offer aid, while other people also are gathered closely around her.

By this time one of the street cam's is looking straight down at the group.

It is during this time - at approximately the five-minute mark - that an officer apparently deploys OC spray to clear space around the victim.

MPD has previously said it was done "to create space to allow Madison Fire Department paramedics to enter the scene and treat the victim."

Following the confrontation, an ambulance arrives to take the victim to the hospital and officers appear to begin talking to witnesses about the incident.

The Madison Police Dept. described the video as showing:



The below video is from the City of Madison camera system. There are two cameras positioned at the intersection of N. Frances Street / University Ave. Both are programed to automatically change directions at particular intervals unless manually controlled. This video excerpt begins immediately following the hit and run accident. The crowd can be seen chasing the suspect vehicle as it leaves the scene. The continuous video shows how much time elapsed between the hit and run collision and the police arrival on scene. The video also shows that officers first attempted to locate the victim by wading into the crowd on the north side of the street. Members of the crowd then carry the unresponsive victim to the south side of the street and officers immediately attempt to render aid to her and clear space for an incoming ambulance. Also captured is the deployment of OC spray at an individual who had aggressed on another officer who was trying to make space around the victim. This video shows the arrival of additional officers and their use of squad cars to make space in the crowd so that the ambulance can get into the scene to treat the victim. Throughout the video, officers are tending to the victim. After the victim was transported from the scene, the video shows officers interviewing witnesses and attempting to interact and dialogue with the crowd. Officers can be seen hugging and having positive contacts with crowd members.