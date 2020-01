Madison police officers are hoping newly released surveillance images will help them find the man who allegedly stole money from a south side Walgreens Monday night.

According to police spokesman Joel DeSpain, the man grabbed money from the register as the clerk was making change for him. DeSpain said he ran from the Raymond Road Walgreens toward Russet Road.

People with information are asked to contact Madison Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.