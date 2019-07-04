Madison police remind residents about illegal fireworks

As many prepare to set off fireworks this holiday weekend, the Madison Police Department is reminding residents which ones are legal in the area.

In a Facebook post, the department shared these reminders:

If you're caught using an illegal firework in Madison, penalties can range from $344.50 to $1000, plus court costs.

State law says without a permit you can have sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers and confetti poppers.

According to The American Pyrotechnics Association, the fireworks specifically prohibited by consumer fireworks in Wisconsin are firecrackers, wheels, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, aerial salutes, and bombs

Those which are permitted are cylinder fountains, cone fountains, sparklers, containing no magnesium, chlorate or

perchlorate; snakes containing no mercury, and small smoke devices.

