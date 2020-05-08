Madison police remind students not to hold graduation or end-of-year parties

An early morning disturbance call is prompting the Madison Police Department to remind college students about the importance of the “Safer at Home” restrictions and urge them not host large graduation or end of the year celebrations.

According to the MPD incident report, officers responded to a noise complaint about a small party in the 400 block of W. Gorham Street. A police spokesperson reported the party’s host was informed the gathering violated the state order.

The student was reportedly very cooperative and agreed to break up the festivities.

The host was not cited, however the incident was brought to the attention of Public Health Madison and Dane County.

