Madison police report no major incidents during 2019 Freakfest

Despite the wet weather on Saturday evening, Madison police say there thousands of attendees at this year's Freakfest.

MPD report no major incidents, with two arrests made as of 1:30 a.m.

Police say several attendees were transported to the detox center.

Weapons were not allowed inside of Freakfest, even if they related to a costume. Bags and backpacks were not allowed either.

In the last several years, police say arrests and citations have plummeted at Freakfest. There are usually a handful of arrests annually, which police say is not much different from a normal Saturday night in downtown Madison.

Madison Police say a number of agencies and departments assisted with the event, including the Madison Fire Department, Dane County Sheriff's Department and UW Madison Police Department.