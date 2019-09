Madison police are investigating a burglary at a popular eastside craft brewery.

Police say on Tuesday August 27th at 2:15 in the morning, someone broke into Working Draft Beer Company on the 1100 block of E. Wilson Street.

Police didn't say what, if anything, the suspect stole. They did say that the suspect left the scene of the crime on a BMX style bike.

If you have information about this burglary please submit a tip to @p3tips.com