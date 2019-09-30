Madison police search for missing girl without medications, concern for her welfare

Madison police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who does not have her medications Monday.

Rashmila Modaff was last seen Sunday on Buell Street on Madison’s east side. She is 5'1", 100 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Modaff was last known to be wearing a pink winter coat with a fur-lined hood and white/black Air Jordan shoes.

Police say Modaff does not have her medications and there is concern for her welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

