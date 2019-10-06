Madison police search for missing woman last seen near Olbrich Park

Madison police are searching for a woman last seen in the area of Olbrich Park on Madison's east side.

Police say the woman is April Jones, a 44-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. MPD also describes her at 5'05, 280 pounds.

According to an incident report, Jones was last seen on Saturday around 7:15 p.m. at 3500 Atwood Avenue in the Olbrich Park Area.

Madison Police tell NBC15 officers searched the area for several hours, including parts of the lake shore.

Anyone seeing Jones, or having information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Madison Police at (608) 255-2345.

