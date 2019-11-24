Madison police search for suspect after home burglary

Madison police are searching for a suspect after a home burglary on El Dorado Lane.

Police received a call around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening from a homeowner that someone had broken into their house.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told the suspect had jumped over the fence and ran off.

The suspect did have a covered face but is described as a black male between 5'6" and 5'10" who was wearing a black hood and grey sweatpants.

Authorities did recover evidence that was left behind on the scene. A K9 track was also completed but the suspect remains at large.